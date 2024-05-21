Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Doximity traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.48. Approximately 1,366,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,791,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $171,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 136,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 87,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,236,000 after buying an additional 616,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 67,363 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $6,518,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 11.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 215,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

