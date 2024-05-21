DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 32.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $2,892,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in DT Midstream by 37.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $57.69. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

