Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $110.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Duke Energy traded as high as $103.93 and last traded at $103.55, with a volume of 108945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.89.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DUK. Bank of America upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.85.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

