DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DXC Technology traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.95. 1,434,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,434,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.41.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,317,000 after buying an additional 3,827,176 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DXC Technology by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,411,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,962 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

