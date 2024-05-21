Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.56.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 27.8 %

Shares of DYN stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). Equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $40,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,895,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $4,164,187.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,631,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,672,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,818 shares of company stock worth $32,590,716 in the last ninety days. 20.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

