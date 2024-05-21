Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.68, but opened at $31.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 738,366 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DYN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $73,162.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,967.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $40,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,895,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $73,162.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,967.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,818 shares of company stock worth $32,590,716. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

