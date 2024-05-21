e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Down 3.4% After Analyst Downgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $151.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as low as $151.54 and last traded at $153.00. Approximately 221,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,514,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.45.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,893,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,119,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,801,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,153.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 87,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 80,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average of $158.94. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

