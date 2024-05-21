Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.74. Approximately 946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

The stock has a market cap of $56.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

