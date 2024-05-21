Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 933,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,106,000 after buying an additional 25,658 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EIX opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $76.48.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.84%.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

