Elbit Systems (ESLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Elbit Systems to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $196.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.03 and its 200-day moving average is $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $183.80 and a 52 week high of $225.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

