Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Raised by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,092 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,689 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

