Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$7.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.99. The company has a market cap of C$881.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.82. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.44 and a 12-month high of C$11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. Equities analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.11%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

