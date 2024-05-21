Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,438 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,087,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,700. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.45.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $113.45 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $192.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

