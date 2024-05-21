Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.59. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $113.77.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

