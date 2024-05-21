Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Natarajan Sethuraman Sells 9,675 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,889.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Natarajan Sethuraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $517.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of -0.38. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.82 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%. Research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

