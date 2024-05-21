Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Shares Up 1.2%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 9,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 21,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Entrée Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $227.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

