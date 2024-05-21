Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,127,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after buying an additional 477,235 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,758,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AWK opened at $133.60 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average of $125.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

