Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 533 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 282,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after buying an additional 53,263 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 97.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 60,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 296,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,007,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

THO stock opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.