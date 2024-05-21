Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in NICE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NICE by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in NICE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.92.

Shares of NICE opened at $200.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.85 and its 200-day moving average is $217.15. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

