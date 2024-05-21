EnWave (ENW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd.

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. EnWave had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 million during the quarter.

Shares of ENW stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.70 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.26. EnWave has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

