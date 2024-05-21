ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Trading 0.3% Higher

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.26 and last traded at $60.26. 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68.

About ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN

The ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (AMTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American MLPs whose distribution is generated from midstream energy activities and automatically reinvested at the fund level.

