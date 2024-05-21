Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,435 shares of company stock worth $34,398,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $176.92 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

