Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading 2.1% Higher

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 104,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 38,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Excelsior Mining Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$77.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($0.46) million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

