Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.62. 450,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Executive Network Partnering Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Executive Network Partnering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.