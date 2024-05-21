Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.62. 450,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
Executive Network Partnering Stock Up 2.5 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.
Executive Network Partnering Company Profile
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
