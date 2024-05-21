Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $22.66. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Expro Group shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 72,329 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays raised Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other Expro Group news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,242.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Expro Group by 93,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175,494 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Expro Group in the third quarter valued at $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

