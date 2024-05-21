Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

