Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,487 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 576,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,483,000 after purchasing an additional 60,789 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,435 shares of company stock worth $34,398,287. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

