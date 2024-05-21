Facet Wealth Inc. Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $947.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $884.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $691.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.18.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

