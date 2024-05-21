Fenbo Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 28th (NASDAQ:FEBO)

Fenbo’s (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 28th. Fenbo had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 30th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Get Fenbo alerts:

Fenbo Stock Performance

Shares of FEBO opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Fenbo has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30.

About Fenbo

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Fenbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.