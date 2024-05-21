Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 4,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.