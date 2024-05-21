Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 4,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.