FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 15,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.