Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading Up 15.5%

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) traded up 15.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.24. 252,234 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 522% from the average session volume of 40,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The firm has a market cap of $3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group stock. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FNCH Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. MSD Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Finch Therapeutics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

