First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,818,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after buying an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,164 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 447,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 127,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.83. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $33.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 940,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,943 shares of company stock worth $119,986 in the last 90 days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

