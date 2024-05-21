First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Mid Bancshares worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $10,895,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMBH has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

FMBH stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $35.83.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

