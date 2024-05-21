First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 31,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 6,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 3.69% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (EFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities, of various credit quality, issued by emerging market countries. EFIX was launched on Feb 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

