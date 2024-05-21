Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,378 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Flywire worth $22,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,517,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,646 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,514,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,065,000 after purchasing an additional 327,994 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,479,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,972,000 after purchasing an additional 108,749 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,341,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flywire by 23.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,106,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,068,000 after purchasing an additional 591,904 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLYW stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.71, a PEG ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FLYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $1,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $129,129.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,582. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

