Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,007,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FMX stock opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.11. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $1.115 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

