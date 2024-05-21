Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 39,728 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,728 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $407,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $176.92 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,435 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,287. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

