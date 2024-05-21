Futu (FUTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.14 million. Futu had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 42.77%. On average, analysts expect Futu to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. Futu has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

