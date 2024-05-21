Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Trading Up 0.6%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 9,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 36,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $51.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88.
About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF
The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
