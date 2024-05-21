Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO James Matthew Darden Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE GL opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

View Our Latest Report on Globe Life

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.