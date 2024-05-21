Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 344.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $947.80 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.06 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $884.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $691.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

