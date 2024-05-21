Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 9,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 53,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $176.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.64. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,435 shares of company stock worth $34,398,287 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

