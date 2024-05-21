Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.88

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.88 and traded as high as C$12.80. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$12.60, with a volume of 25,749 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.76 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$210.96 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 1.6091371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

