Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Shares Down 0.9%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.40. 3,541 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Graybug Vision Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.