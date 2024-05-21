Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GLDD. StockNews.com cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

GLDD opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $631.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.