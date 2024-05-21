Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

