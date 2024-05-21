Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Price Up 3.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% on Monday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $96.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hawkins traded as high as $89.77 and last traded at $88.60. Approximately 20,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 134,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins
Hawkins Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Hawkins Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
