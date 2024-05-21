Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Price Up 3.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% on Monday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $96.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hawkins traded as high as $89.77 and last traded at $88.60. Approximately 20,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 134,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hawkins by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hawkins by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 102,508 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

