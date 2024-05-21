Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Shares Down 4.9%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 54,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 705% from the average daily volume of 6,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

