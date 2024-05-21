H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,533 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 55,214 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $879,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&E Equipment Services

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $728,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $555,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,896,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $728,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,800 shares of company stock worth $4,534,789. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.98.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

